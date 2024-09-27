South Korea: Government Offers Financial Support for Czech Nuclear Project

September 26, 2024_ The South Korean government has confirmed that it has sent a letter of financial support to the Czech government in connection with the construction of a new nuclear power plant in Dukovany. Despite previous statements denying the existence of financial support, the letter suggests that South Korea is ready to offer optimal financial conditions for the project. The Czech Republic, which is facing difficulties in raising funds for the construction, could benefit from this support to secure the realization of the nuclear project. The news was reported by 한겨레. South Korea recently won the selection as the main negotiator for the project, which could represent a major export opportunity for the South Korean nuclear industry.