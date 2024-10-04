Cerca nel sito
 
South Korea: Government opens discussion on doctor quota for 2025

October 4, 2024_ South Korean Prime Minister Han Duck-soo said the government is willing to discuss the 2025 doctor quota during a meeting with...

South Korea: Government opens discussion on doctor quota for 2025
October 4, 2024_ South Korean Prime Minister Han Duck-soo said the government is willing to discuss the 2025 doctor quota during a meeting with opposition party leader Han Dong-hoon. Han stressed the importance of open dialogue without preconditions as the government seeks to overcome difficulties in forming a government-opposition consultation committee. However, the government warned that despite the willingness to discuss, changes to the quota for next year may be difficult to implement due to the progress of the admissions process, 매일경제 reported. The decline in the number of candidates for the state medical examinations has raised concerns about the shortage of healthcare professionals in South Korea.

