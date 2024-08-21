South Korea: Government, opposition reach agreement to reform anti-rental fraud law

August 20, 2024_ The South Korean government and opposition reached an agreement to amend the Special Law against Rental Fraud, allowing the state-owned Korea Land and Housing Corporation (LH) to purchase damaged homes through auctions and rent them to victims. The amendment, which also includes an increase in the deposit limit for damaged homes, was approved by the Parliament's Committee on Transport and Infrastructure and is expected to be ratified in the House on August 28. The reform was necessary after an earlier proposal was defeated due to a presidential veto. Representative Moon Jin-seok stressed the importance of listening to the opinions of victims in the reform process. The news was reported by 한겨레, highlighting the government's commitment to ensuring effective support for citizens affected by rental fraud.