South Korea: Government raises emergency room fees for non-serious patients

August 22, 2024_ The South Korean government is planning to increase the fees charged to non-severe patients using emergency departments to reduce congestion and improve care for severe patients. The move is part of a broader plan to restructure the emergency system, which also includes increasing emergency center fees and providing more support to medical staff. Currently, about 42 percent of patients who visit emergency departments do not have urgent conditions, and the government plans to encourage the use of local clinics for these cases, 경향신문 reported. The government also plans to designate about 15 regional emergency centers as referral hospitals to treat critically ill patients.