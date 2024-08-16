South Korea: Government revises plan to install electric car chargers in new apartments

August 15, 2024_ The South Korean government has decided to revise its plan to install electric car chargers in new apartments, increasing the requirement from 5% to 10% starting in 2025. The change comes after increased public concerns about the fire risks associated with electric cars, which have prompted restrictions on parking these vehicles. The plan was initially announced in June last year as part of a strategy to boost electric vehicle charging infrastructure. The source of this news is 매일경제. In addition, there is discussion about the need to review parking policies overall, considering the increase in commercial electric vehicles such as buses and taxis.