Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
meteo oroscopo newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Martedì 29 Ottobre 2024
Aggiornato: 12:40
10 ultim'ora BREAKING NEWS

South Korea: Government sends delegation to Ukraine to discuss cooperation

October 28, 2024_ South Korean President Yoon Suk-yeol announced that a government delegation will visit Ukraine to share information with local...

South Korea: Government sends delegation to Ukraine to discuss cooperation
29 ottobre 2024 | 12.20
Redazione Adnkronos
LETTURA: 1 minuti

October 28, 2024_ South Korean President Yoon Suk-yeol announced that a government delegation will visit Ukraine to share information with local authorities and discuss future cooperation. The delegation has already held a briefing at NATO and will participate in further meetings with the Political and Security Committee of the European Union. In a conversation with NATO Secretary General, Yoon condemned the illegal military cooperation between North Korea and Russia, calling it a serious threat to international peace. The Secretary General expressed gratitude for South Korea's quick action in sharing information with NATO members. The delegation's visit is aimed at strengthening ties between South Korea and international alliances amid rising geopolitical tension, 경향신문 reported.

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
briefing at NATO Ucraina at NATO
Vedi anche
News to go
Marco Bucci è il nuovo governatore della Liguria
News to go
Migranti, Trump: "Lancerò il più ambizioso piano di espulsioni della storia"
News to go
Venezia, ticket prorogato al 2025: le novità
News to go
Maltempo, è ancora allerta al Nord: le regioni più colpite
News to go
Fmi: "Da inflazione a guerre, su prospettive pesa incertezza"
Turetta arriva in aula, sguardo basso al processo per l'omicidio di Giulia Cecchettin - Video
News to go
Nuova enciclica di Papa Francesco
News to go
In Italia i primi virus influenzali
News to go
Sciopero dei medici contro la manovra: la sanità si ferma il 20 novembre
News to go
Patente digitale al via, cosa c'è da sapere
News to go
Ungheria chiede revoca immunità Salis
News to go
Coldiretti: esportazione agroalimentare +8% nel 2024


SEGUICI SUI SOCIAL



threads whatsapp linkedin twitter youtube facebook instagram
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza