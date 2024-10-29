South Korea: Government sends delegation to Ukraine to discuss cooperation

October 28, 2024_ South Korean President Yoon Suk-yeol announced that a government delegation will visit Ukraine to share information with local authorities and discuss future cooperation. The delegation has already held a briefing at NATO and will participate in further meetings with the Political and Security Committee of the European Union. In a conversation with NATO Secretary General, Yoon condemned the illegal military cooperation between North Korea and Russia, calling it a serious threat to international peace. The Secretary General expressed gratitude for South Korea's quick action in sharing information with NATO members. The delegation's visit is aimed at strengthening ties between South Korea and international alliances amid rising geopolitical tension, 경향신문 reported.