South Korea: Government steps up household debt management to stabilize economy

05 August 2024_ The South Korean government, led by Financial Commission Chairman Kim Byung-hwan, announced a strengthening of the family debt management system, focusing on the DSR (Debt Service Ratio). During a meeting on financial risks, four main risk factors were examined, including household debt and the health of the financial sector. Kim stressed the importance of stabilizing debt at an appropriate level, linking it to the performance of the real economy. The source of this news is Metro 경제. The government plans to apply new measures from September, including the inclusion of rental loans in the DSR, to address the current economic challenges.