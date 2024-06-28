Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
meteo oroscopo newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Venerdì 28 Giugno 2024
Aggiornato: 11:58
10 ultim'ora BREAKING NEWS

South Korea: Government strengthens fight against illegal loans

South Korea: Government strengthens fight against illegal loans
28 giugno 2024 | 11.52
Redazione Adnkronos
LETTURA: 1 minuti

June 27, 2024_ The South Korean government is considering handing over the supervision of online loan intermediation platforms to the Financial Supervisory Service (FSS) to combat illegal lending. Currently, these platforms are supervised by local authorities, but the lack of specialized personnel has allowed illegal activities to proliferate. The FSS plans to begin joint inspections in Gyeonggi Province, where the main platforms are concentrated. Furthermore, Parliament could introduce a law that cancels illegal loan contracts, allowing victims to recover both principal and interest. 동아일보 reports it. The law has the support of the Democratic Party and the People's Power Party, increasing its chances of approval in the 22nd National Assembly.

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
considering handing over Financial Supervisory Service FSS plans reports it
Vedi anche
Traffico di anabolizzanti, 7 arresti e perquisizioni
News to go
Nomine Ue, negoziatori: accordo per Costa, Kallas e von der Leyen
News to go
Calzature, brusca frenata per export e fatturato
News to go
Decreto Campi Flegrei, cosa prevede: le misure
News to go
Bonus agricoltura di 500 euro a ettaro, ecco chi lo può ottenere
News to go
Bonus 2024, ecco quelli che si possono richiedere a giugno
News to go
Ballottaggi comunali, i risultati del voto
News to go
Bonus condizionatori, come funziona
News to go
Case, Istat: "Nel primo trimestre 2024 prezzi in calo dello 0,1%"
News to go
Hong Kong è la città più costosa al mondo
News to go
Auto, così l'IA cambierà l'interazione fra vetture e passeggeri
News to go
Aumento prezzi voli, le tratte più care


SEGUICI SUI SOCIAL



threads whatsapp linkedin twitter youtube facebook instagram
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza