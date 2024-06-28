South Korea: Government strengthens fight against illegal loans

June 27, 2024_ The South Korean government is considering handing over the supervision of online loan intermediation platforms to the Financial Supervisory Service (FSS) to combat illegal lending. Currently, these platforms are supervised by local authorities, but the lack of specialized personnel has allowed illegal activities to proliferate. The FSS plans to begin joint inspections in Gyeonggi Province, where the main platforms are concentrated. Furthermore, Parliament could introduce a law that cancels illegal loan contracts, allowing victims to recover both principal and interest. 동아일보 reports it. The law has the support of the Democratic Party and the People's Power Party, increasing its chances of approval in the 22nd National Assembly.