South Korea: Government tackles 30 trillion won fiscal deficit with emergency funds

October 28, 2024_ The South Korean government has decided to use up to 16 trillion won from extraordinary funds to cover a fiscal deficit of 29.6 trillion won expected this year. The funds will come from several sources, including the Currency Stability Fund and the Housing and Urban Development Fund. During a parliamentary hearing, political parties expressed conflicting opinions on the use of these funds, with criticisms regarding the management of the resources. Deputy Prime Minister and Finance Minister Choi Sang-mok stressed the need for support measures for struggling local authorities. The news was reported by 경향신문, highlighting the fiscal challenges the government faces in a difficult economic environment.