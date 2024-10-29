Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
meteo oroscopo newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Martedì 29 Ottobre 2024
Aggiornato: 12:40
10 ultim'ora BREAKING NEWS

South Korea: Government tackles 30 trillion won fiscal deficit with emergency funds

October 28, 2024_ The South Korean government has decided to use up to 16 trillion won from extraordinary funds to cover a fiscal deficit of 29.6...

South Korea: Government tackles 30 trillion won fiscal deficit with emergency funds
29 ottobre 2024 | 12.20
Redazione Adnkronos
LETTURA: 1 minuti

October 28, 2024_ The South Korean government has decided to use up to 16 trillion won from extraordinary funds to cover a fiscal deficit of 29.6 trillion won expected this year. The funds will come from several sources, including the Currency Stability Fund and the Housing and Urban Development Fund. During a parliamentary hearing, political parties expressed conflicting opinions on the use of these funds, with criticisms regarding the management of the resources. Deputy Prime Minister and Finance Minister Choi Sang-mok stressed the need for support measures for struggling local authorities. The news was reported by 경향신문, highlighting the fiscal challenges the government faces in a difficult economic environment.

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
fund funds won challenges the government faces
Vedi anche
News to go
Marco Bucci è il nuovo governatore della Liguria
News to go
Migranti, Trump: "Lancerò il più ambizioso piano di espulsioni della storia"
News to go
Venezia, ticket prorogato al 2025: le novità
News to go
Maltempo, è ancora allerta al Nord: le regioni più colpite
News to go
Fmi: "Da inflazione a guerre, su prospettive pesa incertezza"
Turetta arriva in aula, sguardo basso al processo per l'omicidio di Giulia Cecchettin - Video
News to go
Nuova enciclica di Papa Francesco
News to go
In Italia i primi virus influenzali
News to go
Sciopero dei medici contro la manovra: la sanità si ferma il 20 novembre
News to go
Patente digitale al via, cosa c'è da sapere
News to go
Ungheria chiede revoca immunità Salis
News to go
Coldiretti: esportazione agroalimentare +8% nel 2024


SEGUICI SUI SOCIAL



threads whatsapp linkedin twitter youtube facebook instagram
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza