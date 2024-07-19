Cerca nel sito
 
Venerdì 19 Luglio 2024
South Korea: Government threatens to reduce places for medical specialists

July 18, 2024_ South Korea's Ministry of Health and Welfare announced that 7,648 medical residents have formally resigned in protest at the increase...

South Korea: Government threatens to reduce places for medical specialists
19 luglio 2024 | 12.36
Redazione Adnkronos
LETTURA: 1 minuti

July 18, 2024_ South Korea's Ministry of Health and Welfare announced that 7,648 medical residents have formally resigned in protest at the increase in medical school places. The government has warned it will reduce the number of trainees in facilities that have not reported the number of discharges. Furthermore, medical specialists who do not return to work by September will have to serve in the military. According to the data, only 8.4% of specialist doctors have resumed service in the 211 hospital facilities involved. 경향신문 reports it. The government also said it will work with the Ministry of Defense and the Military Service Agency to manage medical specialists who will not return to duty.

