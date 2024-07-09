Cerca nel sito
 
Martedì 09 Luglio 2024
South Korea: Government withdraws sanctions for resigning specialist doctors

July 8, 2024_ The South Korean government has decided to withdraw administrative sanctions against medical specialists (interns and residents) who...

09 luglio 2024 | 12.16
Redazione Adnkronos
July 8, 2024_ The South Korean government has decided to withdraw administrative sanctions against medical specialists (interns and residents) who left their jobs in training hospitals. Additionally, resigning doctors were allowed to resume training in the same field and year from September. Minister of Health and Welfare Cho Kyu-hong announced the decision during a press conference, urging doctors to return to work without hesitation. The decision comes after the government initially threatened to suspend licenses for at least three months. 경향신문 reports that the measure was taken to address the shortage of medical staff and respond to requests for early return from medical associations and patient groups. The new policy will allow doctors to participate in recruitment for the second half of the year, which begins July 22.

