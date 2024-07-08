South Korea: Great success for the 'Positano's Sun' event at The Hyundai Seoul

8 July 2024_ The 'Positano's Sun' event at The Hyundai Seoul attracted 100,000 visitors over ten days, replicating the atmosphere of the famous Italian tourist destination. The initiative, which transformed the Sounds Forest area into a corner of Positano, saw a daily attendance of 10,000 people, tripling the average number of visitors. The event included distinctive elements such as an Italian-style market and typical products that are difficult to find in South Korea, such as Italian wines and ice cream. The event will continue until July 17 and will then move to other Hyundai Department Store locations across the country. Sentv.co.kr reports it. The event also offered busking performances and cultural courses, strengthening the cultural bond between Italy and South Korea.