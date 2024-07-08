Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
meteo oroscopo newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Lunedì 08 Luglio 2024
Aggiornato: 13:12
10 ultim'ora BREAKING NEWS

South Korea: Great success for the 'Positano's Sun' event at The Hyundai Seoul

8 July 2024_ The 'Positano's Sun' event at The Hyundai Seoul attracted 100,000 visitors over ten days, replicating the atmosphere of the famous...

South Korea: Great success for the 'Positano's Sun' event at The Hyundai Seoul
08 luglio 2024 | 12.12
Redazione Adnkronos
LETTURA: 1 minuti

8 July 2024_ The 'Positano's Sun' event at The Hyundai Seoul attracted 100,000 visitors over ten days, replicating the atmosphere of the famous Italian tourist destination. The initiative, which transformed the Sounds Forest area into a corner of Positano, saw a daily attendance of 10,000 people, tripling the average number of visitors. The event included distinctive elements such as an Italian-style market and typical products that are difficult to find in South Korea, such as Italian wines and ice cream. The event will continue until July 17 and will then move to other Hyundai Department Store locations across the country. Sentv.co.kr reports it. The event also offered busking performances and cultural courses, strengthening the cultural bond between Italy and South Korea.

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
event Positano's Sun' event included busking performances
Vedi anche
News to go
Estate 2024, dove andranno gli italiani in vacanza
News to go
Caldo ed emicrania, c'è un legame
News to go
Covid, casi in leggero aumento in Italia
News to go
Lavoro, a maggio calo dopo 3 mesi crescita: -17mila occupati
News to go
Granchio blu, "danni per 100 milioni di euro ai pescatori"
Meloni: "Sicurezza non è un costo, ma diritto di ogni lavoratore"
News to go
Emergenza ospedali, il 91% dei medici in ferie
Sangiuliano: "I musei italiani sono cresciuti per qualità dell'offerta" - Video
News to go
Integratori alimentari, fatturato da 4,5 miliardi di euro
Israele, attacco con coltello in centro commerciale: Hamas esulta - Video
News to go
Operazione antimafia ad Aprilia: arrestati in 25, c'è anche il sindaco Principi
News to go
Incentivi auto, immatricolazioni su del 15% a giugno


SEGUICI SUI SOCIAL



threads whatsapp linkedin twitter youtube facebook instagram
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza