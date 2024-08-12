Cerca nel sito
 
South Korea: Growing Alerts Over Real Estate Polarization and Disappearance of Rural Areas

August 11, 2024_ A recent survey conducted by the Korean Management Association revealed that the concentration of population and infrastructure in...

South Korea: Growing Alerts Over Real Estate Polarization and Disappearance of Rural Areas
12 agosto 2024 | 12.42
Redazione Adnkronos
LETTURA: 1 minuti

August 11, 2024_ A recent survey conducted by the Korean Management Association revealed that the concentration of population and infrastructure in the capital and surrounding areas is exacerbating the disappearance of rural areas in South Korea. Experts warn that this polarization is reducing the country's economic competitiveness, creating a vicious cycle of declining birth rates and increasing care burdens. Eighty-nine percent of survey participants expressed concern about the negative consequences of urban concentration and the disappearance of rural areas. The Korean Management Association stressed the importance of government intervention to address these issues. The situation requires coordinated action between local authorities and the central government to promote balanced and sustainable development across the country, as reported by 매일경제.

