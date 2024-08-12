Cerca nel sito
 
South Korea: Growing demand for luxury apartments with Italian brands
12 agosto 2024 | 12.42
Redazione Adnkronos
LETTURA: 1 minuti

August 12, 2024_ In South Korea, the growing demand for luxury apartments has led to the integration of high-end brands, including well-known Italian brands, into interior design. Residential projects such as 'D.H. Honor Hills' and 'D.H. Clast' in Seoul have adopted kitchens from prestigious Italian brands, responding to an increasingly demanding market. The trend reflects a change in the way South Korean consumers perceive the value of living spaces, seeking superior quality and design. The source of this news is wowtv.co.kr. This phenomenon highlights the influence of Italian culture in the South Korean real estate sector, with a growing interest in the elegance and functionality of Italian products.

in Evidenza