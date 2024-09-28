South Korea: Growing number of doctors returning to small practices

September 27, 2024_ In South Korea, a growing number of doctors who left their positions are returning to work in local clinics. According to a report, 34.5% of the 9,016 residents who left their jobs found employment in healthcare facilities, with more than half of them working in primary care clinics. Most of these doctors chose to work in metropolitan areas, such as Seoul and Gyeonggi Province, where the demand for medical services is higher. The source of this information is the daily newspaper 동아일보. This phenomenon is attributed to the difficulty of finding positions in large hospitals and the increasing competition in the medical job market.