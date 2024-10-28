Cerca nel sito
 
South Korea: Growing number of young workers in informal employment

October 27, 2024_ A growing number of young South Koreans are taking on irregular jobs, according to the latest government data. Four in 10 young...

South Korea: Growing number of young workers in informal employment
28 ottobre 2024 | 12.17
Redazione Adnkronos
LETTURA: 1 minuti

October 27, 2024_ A growing number of young South Koreans are taking on irregular jobs, according to the latest government data. Four in 10 young people between the ages of 15 and 29 are in irregular positions, the highest level since 2003, with 1.46 million workers in this category. The increase is mainly attributed to an increase in part-time jobs, which are seen as more flexible for balancing work and study. The source of this information is The Korea Times. This reflects a broader trend in the South Korean labor market, where regular job opportunities are decreasing, with a significant decline in full-time workers in the same age group.

