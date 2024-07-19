South Korea: Gucci celebrates Korean culture with a special project

July 19, 2024_ The famous Italian luxury brand Gucci has announced a special project to celebrate Korean culture. From 15 October to 14 November 2024, Gucci will launch 'Gucci Cultural Month', an initiative that pays homage to the culture and art of South Korea. The project will involve iconic figures such as director Park Chan-wook and pianist Cho Seong-jin, known for their contributions to Korean culture. The initiative features a series of events and programs that will highlight Korean art and culture through various channels. Mediapen.com reports it. Gucci, with this initiative, strengthens the bond between Italy and South Korea, promoting a cultural exchange between the two countries.