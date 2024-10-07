Cerca nel sito
 
Lunedì 07 Ottobre 2024
Aggiornato: 12:36
South Korea: Gucci Celebrates Korean Culture With Photographic Exhibition

October 7, 2024_ Italian luxury brand Gucci has launched a campaign to celebrate ‘Gucci Culture Month’, accompanied by a photography exhibition...

South Korea: Gucci Celebrates Korean Culture With Photographic Exhibition
07 ottobre 2024 | 12.29
Redazione Adnkronos
LETTURA: 1 minuti

October 7, 2024_ Italian luxury brand Gucci has launched a campaign to celebrate ‘Gucci Culture Month’, accompanied by a photography exhibition dedicated to four internationally renowned Korean artists. Among them, director Park Chan-wook and pianist Cho Seong-jin, known for their contributions to film and music, along with choreographer and conceptual artist Kim Soo-ja, who have earned global recognition. This project, announced in July, aims to honor Korean culture and art, spanning different artistic disciplines and generations. The exhibition represents a cultural bridge between Italy and South Korea, highlighting the impact of Korean creativity on the global art scene, as reported by mediapen.com. Gucci's initiative not only promotes Korean art, but also strengthens cultural ties between the two countries, underlining the importance of international artistic collaboration.

