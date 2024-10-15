South Korea: Gucci Celebrates Korean Culture With Special Campaign

October 15, 2024_ Gucci, the prestigious Italian brand, has launched an advertising campaign to honor Korean culture, titled 'Gucci Cultural Month'. The campaign features black-and-white portraits of four prominent figures in Korean culture, including conceptual artist Kim Soo-ja and filmmaker Park Chan-wook. In addition, from October 22 to 29, a photography exhibition will be held in Itaewon, Seoul, highlighting the contributions of these artists to Korean culture. Gucci said the initiative aims to promote the legacy and creativity of Korean culture globally, as reported by yna.co.kr. This event represents an important synergy between Italian and Korean art, highlighting the cultural impact that luxury brands can have on the world.