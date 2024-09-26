South Korea: Gucci increases prices of its luxury products in the country

September 25, 2024_ Italian luxury brand Gucci has unexpectedly increased the prices of some of its products in South Korea, with an average increase of 11%. Among the affected products, the 'Gucci Jackie small' shoulder bag saw an 11.6% increase, from 4.3 million won ($3,230) to 4.8 million won ($3,606). This increase follows four price increases by the brand last year and an 8% increase on some bags in June. The news was reported by chosun.com, highlighting the impact of Gucci's pricing strategies on the South Korean market. The company continues to maintain a strong presence in the luxury sector, reflecting the appreciation for Italian design around the world.