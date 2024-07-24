Cerca nel sito
 
Mercoledì 24 Luglio 2024
Aggiornato: 14:36
South Korea: Gucci opens a new store at Incheon airport

24 July 2024_ The Italian brand Gucci has inaugurated a new exclusive store, the 'Gucci Store', at Terminal 2 of Incheon International Airport. This...

24 luglio 2024 | 13.17
Redazione Adnkronos
24 July 2024_ The Italian brand Gucci has inaugurated a new exclusive store, the 'Gucci Store', at Terminal 2 of Incheon International Airport. This store offers a selection of the Bali Zeria collection, including travel items, clothing, bags, shoes, belts, accessories and sunglasses. The interior of the shop is characterized by a modern design, with a marble entrance and walls in delicate tones that enhance the products on sale. The news was reported by yna.co.kr, highlighting the importance of Gucci in the international fashion scene and its presence in a strategic hub like Incheon airport, which serves millions of travelers every year.

