Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
meteo oroscopo newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Mercoledì 03 Luglio 2024
Aggiornato: 13:30
10 ultim'ora BREAKING NEWS

South Korea: Gucci Osteria launches new summer dishes in Seoul

3 July 2024_ Gucci Osteria by Massimo Bottura Seoul has announced the launch of new summer dishes. The restaurant, led by chef Jeon Hyung-gyu,...

South Korea: Gucci Osteria launches new summer dishes in Seoul
03 luglio 2024 | 12.32
Redazione Adnkronos
LETTURA: 1 minuti

3 July 2024_ Gucci Osteria by Massimo Bottura Seoul has announced the launch of new summer dishes. The restaurant, led by chef Jeon Hyung-gyu, features a fusion of Korean ingredients and Italian aesthetics. Among the new dishes stand out 'Estate', 'Under the Sea', 'Jeju Guanciale' and the dessert 'Summer Tarte Tatin'. These dishes combine premium ingredients such as croaker fish, abalone and Jeju black pork with Italian culinary techniques. Busan.fnnews.com reports it. The Gucci Osteria in Seoul continues to represent a meeting point between Italian and Korean gastronomic cultures, offering unique culinary experiences.

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
reports it Seul Gucci Osteria in Seoul led
Vedi anche
News to go
Incentivi auto, immatricolazioni su del 15% a giugno
News to go
Bloccate a Malpensa 6 tonnellate di 'ingredienti' per ecstasy
News to go
Saldi estivi 2024, quando iniziano: il calendario
News to go
La tassa sull'ambiente fa aumentare le tariffe degli aerei
News to go
Turismo internazionale, nel 2023 entrate a livelli pre Covid
News to go
Cibo taroccato, all'estero 1 turista italiano su 2 si imbatte in prodotti fake
News to go
Lotta al caporalato, concorsi per assumere 514 nuovi ispettori
News to go
Pirateria audiovisiva, nel 2023 almeno un atto da 39% italiani
News to go
It Wallet, parte a luglio il portafoglio digitale
News to go
Caro vacanze, partirà meno della metà degli italiani
News to go
Addio codice a barre, dal 2027 lascia il posto ai QR code
News to go
Ue, Meloni: "Su nomine mancanza rispetto verso cittadini europei"


SEGUICI SUI SOCIAL



threads whatsapp linkedin twitter youtube facebook instagram
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza