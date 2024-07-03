South Korea: Gucci Osteria launches new summer dishes in Seoul

3 July 2024_ Gucci Osteria by Massimo Bottura Seoul has announced the launch of new summer dishes. The restaurant, led by chef Jeon Hyung-gyu, features a fusion of Korean ingredients and Italian aesthetics. Among the new dishes stand out 'Estate', 'Under the Sea', 'Jeju Guanciale' and the dessert 'Summer Tarte Tatin'. These dishes combine premium ingredients such as croaker fish, abalone and Jeju black pork with Italian culinary techniques. Busan.fnnews.com reports it. The Gucci Osteria in Seoul continues to represent a meeting point between Italian and Korean gastronomic cultures, offering unique culinary experiences.