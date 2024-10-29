South Korea: Gucci Osteria opens in Seoul with Massimo Bottura's cuisine

October 29, 2024_ Gucci Osteria, a high-end Italian restaurant, has opened its doors in Seoul, becoming the fourth restaurant in South Korea after Los Angeles and Tokyo. Located at Gucci’s headquarters, the restaurant offers traditional Italian dishes prepared by chef Massimo Bottura, known for his culinary mastery. The opening included an exclusive VIP event, with cocktails and a romantic view of the city. The news was reported by whynews.co.kr, highlighting the importance of Italian food culture in South Korea and the growing interest in high-quality cuisine.