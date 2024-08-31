Cerca nel sito
 
Sabato 31 Agosto 2024
Aggiornato: 12:45
South Korea: Gucci presents exclusive Chuseok collection inspired by Italy
31 agosto 2024 | 12.29
Redazione Adnkronos
August 30, 2024_ Gucci, the prestigious Italian fashion brand, has announced the launch of a new collection of leather products in celebration of Chuseok, the Korean harvest festival. Among the new products, bags and accessories inspired by Italian elegance and tradition stand out, with a modern and unique design, available only in South Korea. The collection includes the 'Horsebit 1955' bag model, available in an exclusive colorway, and a range of wallets and men's accessories featuring the famous GG motif. The news was reported by yna.co.kr, highlighting the importance of Italian culture in the Korean fashion scene. Gucci continues to strengthen its connection with the Korean market, offering unique products that celebrate Italian craftsmanship and style.

