South Korea: Han Dong-hoon calls for presidential summit renewal

October 14, 2024_ Han Dong-hoon, leader of the ruling party, said there was a need for personnel renewal within the presidential office, pointing the finger at the so-called “Kim Geon-hee line.” A senior party official described the line as inappropriate and illegitimate, suggesting it should not exist. Specific presidential staff members, called “seven courtiers,” were named, who were accused of inappropriate political behavior. The presidency has remained silent on the issue as the by-election approaches, as reported by 경향신문. The situation highlights internal tensions within the government and concerns about the management of leadership and outside influences within the administration.