South Korea: Han Dong-hoon elected new leader of the ruling party with broad consensus

23 July 2024_ Han Dong-hoon was elected the new leader of the ruling party, the People Power Party, during the congress held in Goyang, obtaining 62.84% of the votes in the first round. His victory marks a significant return after 103 days from his previous leading position, clearly outperforming his opponents. Despite the tensions and controversies between the candidates, Han demonstrated strong support among both party members and the public. The source of this news is 매일경제. Han, a former justice minister, will face significant challenges, including internal reconciliation and managing relations with the opposition in a complex political context.