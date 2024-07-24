Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
meteo oroscopo newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Mercoledì 24 Luglio 2024
Aggiornato: 14:11
10 ultim'ora BREAKING NEWS

South Korea: Han Dong-hoon elected new leader of the ruling party with broad consensus

23 July 2024_ Han Dong-hoon was elected the new leader of the ruling party, the People Power Party, during the congress held in Goyang, obtaining...

South Korea: Han Dong-hoon elected new leader of the ruling party with broad consensus
24 luglio 2024 | 13.17
Redazione Adnkronos
LETTURA: 1 minuti

23 July 2024_ Han Dong-hoon was elected the new leader of the ruling party, the People Power Party, during the congress held in Goyang, obtaining 62.84% of the votes in the first round. His victory marks a significant return after 103 days from his previous leading position, clearly outperforming his opponents. Despite the tensions and controversies between the candidates, Han demonstrated strong support among both party members and the public. The source of this news is 매일경제. Han, a former justice minister, will face significant challenges, including internal reconciliation and managing relations with the opposition in a complex political context.

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
partito party diritto d'interpello ruling
Vedi anche
News to go
Harris: "Conosco i tipi come Donald Trump"
News to go
Lavoro, patente a crediti: pronto decreto attuativo
News to go
Elezioni Usa 2024, nomination Kamala Harris sempre più vicina
News to go
Ddl su nomi femminili, retromarcia della Lega
News to go
Turismo, 36 milioni di italiani in vacanza
News to go
Caldo, cavallette e insetti alieni devastano campi e frutteti
News to go
Biden si ritira da corsa alla Casa Bianca, ultime news
News to go
Crosetto: "Ruolo inviato per Fronte Sud a Spagna? Quasi un affronto personale"
News to go
Governance Poll, torna il sondaggio su sindaci e governatori più amati
News to go
A maggio aumentato il debito pubblico italiano
News to go
Decreto agricoltura, c'è il via libera definitivo dalla Camera: le misure
News to go
Boom del falso Made in Italy, in 2023 sequestrati oltre 7 milioni di prodotti


SEGUICI SUI SOCIAL



threads whatsapp linkedin twitter youtube facebook instagram
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza