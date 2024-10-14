Cerca nel sito
 
Lunedì 14 Ottobre 2024
South Korea: Han Kang wins Nobel Prize in Literature

October 13, 2024_ South Korean writer Han Kang has won the Nobel Prize in Literature, an award that Korean readers have been eagerly awaiting for decades.

South Korea: Han Kang wins Nobel Prize in Literature
14 ottobre 2024 | 12.27
Redazione Adnkronos
October 13, 2024_ South Korean writer Han Kang has won the Nobel Prize in Literature, an award that Korean readers have been eagerly awaiting for decades. Her win was met with celebrations across the country, with many expressing hope that her success will bring more attention to Korean literature around the world. Han is known for her poetic style and exploration of historical themes and collective trauma, which have captured the interest of the international literary community. The news was reported by The Korea Herald. This achievement represents a major step forward for Korean literature, which continues to gain global recognition.

