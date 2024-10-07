South Korea: Health crisis deepens as medical residents resign

October 6, 2024_ South Korea is facing a growing health crisis following the mass resignation of medical residents, which has led to a severe shortage of staff in hospitals. Authorities in Seoul and Gyeonggi Province have allocated about 240 billion won to incentivize doctors to stay, but the situation remains critical. Despite the efforts, the attendance rate of medical residents has dropped to alarming levels, with only 8.7% of them reporting to work. The source of this information is 아주경제. Local authorities plan to allocate more funds to address the crisis, which could have significant repercussions even in less populated areas of the country.