Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
meteo oroscopo newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Domenica 25 Agosto 2024
Aggiornato: 13:14
10 ultim'ora BREAKING NEWS

South Korea: Health emergency due to political conflicts in medical sector

August 24, 2024_ South Korea is facing a major health crisis due to political conflicts that have led to a significant gap in medical care. Health...

South Korea: Health emergency due to political conflicts in medical sector
25 agosto 2024 | 12.58
Redazione Adnkronos
LETTURA: 1 minuti

August 24, 2024_ South Korea is facing a major health crisis due to political conflicts that have led to a significant gap in medical care. Health care unions have announced a general strike starting August 29, with the risk of emergency closures during the Chuseok holiday. Workers' demands include normalizing medical services and resolving conflicts with the government, which has led to a deterioration in working conditions. The situation is further complicated by the increasing pressure on emergency services, already struggling due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The source of this news is ytn.co.kr. The ongoing health crisis highlights the need for urgent government intervention to ensure public health and safety.

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
diodo luminoso led working conditions Health crisis
Vedi anche
News to go
In Europa morti per caldo potrebbero triplicare entro 2100
News to go
Bonus studenti fuori sede, prevista un’agevolazione
News to go
Legge Bossi-Fini, Lollobrigida: "Va modificata"
Naufragio Palermo, il pm: "Solo dopo analisi relitto capiremo cosa è successo" - Video
News to go
"Hamas vuole colpire cittadini israeliani all'estero", la nuova strategia
News to go
Naufragio Bayesian, Procura dispone autopsie su vittime
News to go
Elezioni Usa, Kamala Harris accetta la nomination per la presidenza
Ius Scholae, Tajani insiste. Fatelli d'Italia: "No in programma governo"
News to go
Torna il caldo, domani 12 città da bollino giallo: picchi fino a 38 gradi
News to go
Gelato, Germania principale produttore in Ue nel 2023
News to go
Stop rate mutui per meteo estremo: ecco dove
News to go
Naufragio Palermo, proseguono ricerche dispersi: ultime news


SEGUICI SUI SOCIAL



threads whatsapp linkedin twitter youtube facebook instagram
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza