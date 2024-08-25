South Korea: Health emergency due to political conflicts in medical sector

August 24, 2024_ South Korea is facing a major health crisis due to political conflicts that have led to a significant gap in medical care. Health care unions have announced a general strike starting August 29, with the risk of emergency closures during the Chuseok holiday. Workers' demands include normalizing medical services and resolving conflicts with the government, which has led to a deterioration in working conditions. The situation is further complicated by the increasing pressure on emergency services, already struggling due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The source of this news is ytn.co.kr. The ongoing health crisis highlights the need for urgent government intervention to ensure public health and safety.