Domenica 29 Settembre 2024
Aggiornato: 12:47
South Korea: Health emergency grows due to hospital transfer delays

September 29, 2024_ South Korean paramedics are reporting increased delays in transferring critically ill patients to hospitals, up 22 percent from...

29 settembre 2024 | 12.29
Redazione Adnkronos
September 29, 2024_ South Korean paramedics are reporting increased delays in transferring critically ill patients to hospitals, up 22 percent from last year. The situation is exacerbated by a shortage of medical staff, with many doctors leaving the service, leading to overwork for those who remain. Patients in critical conditions, such as those classified as KTAS 1-2, are facing prolonged waiting times, with 4.2 percent of them having waited more than 30 minutes to be transferred. The source of this information is kbs.co.kr. The health crisis has raised concerns among citizens, who are calling for immediate action by the government and health institutions to improve access to medical care.

