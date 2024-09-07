South Korea: Health policy evolves with proposal for government-opposition roundtable

September 7, 2024_ Ahead of Chuseok, the national harvest festival, South Korean political forces have begun the creation of a government-opposition discussion table to address the country's health issues. The proposal, put forward by Representative Han Dong-hoon, received a positive response from the government, which opened the possibility of a review of current health policies. This development is seen as an opportunity to address deficiencies in the health system and improve the situation for citizens. The source of this information is ytn.co.kr. The proposal for a dialogue between the parties is particularly significant in a context of growing public concern regarding access to medical care.