Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
meteo oroscopo newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Giovedì 19 Settembre 2024
Aggiornato: 13:06
10 ultim'ora BREAKING NEWS

South Korea: Heatwave continues with warnings issued in several regions

September 18, 2024_ South Korea is facing a prolonged heatwave, with heat warnings issued for the capital, Chungcheong, and southern regions,...

South Korea: Heatwave continues with warnings issued in several regions
19 settembre 2024 | 12.30
Redazione Adnkronos
LETTURA: 1 minuti

September 18, 2024_ South Korea is facing a prolonged heatwave, with heat warnings issued for the capital, Chungcheong, and southern regions, including Jeju. Temperatures feel as high as 33-35 degrees Celsius, with some areas exceeding 35 degrees. The unstable weather conditions also bring thunderstorms and heavy rains in several locations. Experts warn to be careful about your health due to the high temperatures, 한겨레 reported. The heat is expected to continue until September 21, with temperatures likely to remain above the seasonal average until the end of the month.

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
degrees Celsius Temperatures feel as end September 21
Vedi anche
News to go
Maltempo Emilia-Romagna, piogge torrenziali ed esondazioni: la situazione
News to go
Google, stop da Tribunale Ue a multa da 1,5 miliardi di euro
Antonio Marras omaggia Anna Maria Pierangeli e la Hollywood di James Dean
News to go
Usa, Donald Trump lancia una piattaforma di criptovalute
News to go
Nuova commissione Ue, la squadra di Ursula
News to go
Coldiretti: "Export del cibo cresce del doppio (+15,7%) a luglio"
News to go
Meloni: "Illustrato a Starmer modello Albania, no timori per soluzioni nuove"
News to go
Open Arms, Procura chiede 6 anni per Salvini
News to go
Torna il rito delle conserve fai da te
News to go
Covid, 8,4 milioni di dosi per nuova campagna vaccini
News to go
Papa: "Harris o Trump? Entrambi sono contro la vita"
News to go
Maltempo sull'Italia, le previsioni meteo


SEGUICI SUI SOCIAL



threads whatsapp linkedin twitter youtube facebook instagram
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza