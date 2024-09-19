South Korea: Heatwave continues with warnings issued in several regions

September 18, 2024_ South Korea is facing a prolonged heatwave, with heat warnings issued for the capital, Chungcheong, and southern regions, including Jeju. Temperatures feel as high as 33-35 degrees Celsius, with some areas exceeding 35 degrees. The unstable weather conditions also bring thunderstorms and heavy rains in several locations. Experts warn to be careful about your health due to the high temperatures, 한겨레 reported. The heat is expected to continue until September 21, with temperatures likely to remain above the seasonal average until the end of the month.