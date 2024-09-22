Cerca nel sito
 
Domenica 22 Settembre 2024
South Korea: Heavy rains cause flooding and disruption in several regions

September 21, 2024_ South Korea is experiencing heavy rains that have led to flooding and damage in several areas, especially in Busan and along the...

22 settembre 2024 | 12.26
Redazione Adnkronos
September 21, 2024_ South Korea is experiencing heavy rains that have led to flooding and damage in several areas, especially in Busan and along the southern coast of Gyeongsangnam-do province. Rainfall exceeded 340 mm in Changwon and 200 mm in Busan, causing the interruption of train services and the closure of roads and underpasses. Authorities have raised the landslide alert level in nine provinces and urged the population to avoid unnecessary travel. No casualties have been reported so far, but material damage is extensive, as reported by imnews.imbc.com. Authorities are mobilizing resources to address the emergency and monitoring the situation in real time.

