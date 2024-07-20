Cerca nel sito
 
Sabato 20 Luglio 2024
South Korea: Heavy rains cause severe damage and flooding in several regions
Redazione Adnkronos
July 19, 2024_ The heavy rains that have hit South Korea since July 17 have caused serious damage in several regions of the country. In particular, the areas of Gyeonggi, Icheon and Uijeongbu suffered significant flooding, with roads and buildings submerged in water. Furthermore, landslides and wall collapses hit the cities of Yangju and Yongin, causing evacuations and traffic disruptions. Authorities have confirmed the death of one person and the disappearance of two others, as rescue operations continue. 동아일보 reports that over 450 homes have been flooded and more than 1,900 people have been evacuated. Weather forecasts indicate further rain over the weekend, increasing the risk of further damage.

