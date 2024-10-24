South Korea: Herno presents its first pop-up in Seoul with a touch of Italian elegance

October 24, 2024_ Italian luxury fashion brand Herno has opened its first pop-up in Seoul's Seongsu district from October 24 to 29, 2024. The event offers visitors the opportunity to explore the innovative designs and quality materials of the brand, which has its roots in 1948 in Piedmont, Italy. The pop-up, titled 'Herno River Tales', celebrates the brand's history and features a selection of pieces, including cashmere coats and ultra-light jackets. The news was reported by news1.kr, highlighting the growing interest in Italian fashion in South Korea. Herno, known for its raincoats and versatility, continues to expand its international presence, attracting a young and trendy audience.