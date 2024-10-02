Cerca nel sito
 
Mercoledì 02 Ottobre 2024
South Korea: High-end Italian Cuisine Conquers Local Market with Rastelli

October 2, 2024_ Italian high-end kitchen brand 'Rastelli' is gaining popularity in the South Korean reconstruction market. With a history of over 60...

02 ottobre 2024 | 12.27
Redazione Adnkronos
October 2, 2024_ Italian high-end kitchen brand 'Rastelli' is gaining popularity in the South Korean reconstruction market. With a history of over 60 years, Rastelli is known for its ergonomic design and use of high-quality materials, and is now exclusively distributed by LX Hausys in the country. Rastelli products, including the 'Karan' kitchen designed by renowned designer Karim Rashid, are exhibited in LX Hausys' new 'Roncell Gallery' in Seoul, attracting the attention of construction industry professionals. The growing demand for luxury furnishings in the Korean market reflects a global trend toward high quality and distinctive design. The news was reported by newsfreezone.co.kr. LX Hausys is committed to providing high-quality after-sales service, addressing consumers' concerns about the maintenance of imported products.

