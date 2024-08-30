South Korea: Historic Irony in Appointing An Chang-ho as Chairman of the Human Rights Commission

August 29, 2024_ The appointment of An Chang-ho as chairman of South Korea's National Human Rights Commission has sparked controversy because of his background as a prosecutor in a 1991 political occupation case. Kim Soo-jung, a current member of the commission, attended that protest and pointed out the irony of having the person who prosecuted protesters as chairman. Kim also expressed concern over An's stance on the anti-discrimination law, comparing it to those who opposed the abolition of the patriarchal system. The commission, which has seen a period of internal strife, continues to work on human rights issues in a complex political environment. The news was reported by hani.co.kr, highlighting the challenges the commission will face under the new leadership.