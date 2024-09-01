South Korea: Historic meeting of political party leaders on the verge of cooperation

August 31, 2024_ The meeting between Han Dong-hoon, leader of the ruling party, and Lee Jae-myung, leader of the opposition, is approaching, marking the first official meeting between the party leaders in 11 years. This meeting is seen as an opportunity to stop political tensions and restore cooperation between political forces. The main topics to be discussed include political reforms, investment taxes, and support measures for citizens in need. The source of this news is ytn.co.kr. The meeting is taking place against the backdrop of a growing economic and health crisis, with the hope that it will bring concrete results for the well-being of the population.