Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
meteo oroscopo newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Giovedì 24 Ottobre 2024
Aggiornato: 20:38
10 ultim'ora BREAKING NEWS

South Korea: HMM, the largest shipping company, at the center of privatization debate

October 23, 2024_ The privatization issue of HMM, South Korea’s largest shipping company, is back in the news following a significant increase in its...

South Korea: HMM, the largest shipping company, at the center of privatization debate
24 ottobre 2024 | 20.25
Redazione Adnkronos
LETTURA: 1 minuti

October 23, 2024_ The privatization issue of HMM, South Korea’s largest shipping company, is back in the news following a significant increase in its market value. Although its stock price has fallen from its peak during the pandemic, HMM’s value has risen to over 10 trillion won thanks to bond swaps by major shareholders. Experts warn that if the government does not proceed with the privatization, options for potential buyers are becoming narrower. The situation was reported by 아주경제, highlighting the need for a quick decision by the government. HMM, which has seen an increase in its shareholding by Korea Development Bank and Korea Maritime Promotion Corporation, is at the center of a debate that is crucial to the future of South Korea’s shipping industry.

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
South Korea's largest shipping company the largest shipping company shipping compagnia
Vedi anche
News to go
Nuova enciclica di Papa Francesco
News to go
In Italia i primi virus influenzali
News to go
Sciopero dei medici contro la manovra: la sanità si ferma il 20 novembre
News to go
Patente digitale al via, cosa c'è da sapere
News to go
Ungheria chiede revoca immunità Salis
News to go
Coldiretti: esportazione agroalimentare +8% nel 2024
News to go
Moldova, passa di margine referendum su adesione all'Ue
News to go
Enti locali e spese per utenze, Assium: + un miliardo in 5 anni
News to go
Maltempo Emilia Romagna, oggi allerta meteo arancione
Maltempo in Calabria, esonda torrente: isolato Comune di Maida - Video
News to go
Bce taglia ancora i tassi d'interesse: mutui più accessibili
News to go
Maternità surrogata, non si placano le polemiche dopo ok definitivo al ddl


SEGUICI SUI SOCIAL



threads whatsapp linkedin twitter youtube facebook instagram
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza