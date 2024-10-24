South Korea: HMM, the largest shipping company, at the center of privatization debate

October 23, 2024_ The privatization issue of HMM, South Korea’s largest shipping company, is back in the news following a significant increase in its market value. Although its stock price has fallen from its peak during the pandemic, HMM’s value has risen to over 10 trillion won thanks to bond swaps by major shareholders. Experts warn that if the government does not proceed with the privatization, options for potential buyers are becoming narrower. The situation was reported by 아주경제, highlighting the need for a quick decision by the government. HMM, which has seen an increase in its shareholding by Korea Development Bank and Korea Maritime Promotion Corporation, is at the center of a debate that is crucial to the future of South Korea’s shipping industry.