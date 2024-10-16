Cerca nel sito
 
South Korea: Hong Jun-pyo denies election manipulation allegations

16 ottobre 2024 | 12.31
Redazione Adnkronos
October 15, 2024_ Hong Jun-pyo, mayor of Daegu, denied allegations of election manipulation during the conservative party primaries, saying a civil servant resigned after being implicated in unauthorized polls. The mayor clarified that his campaign never commissioned polls from a specific research agency, contrary to a former aide’s claims. He also called for an investigation into the person accused of spreading misinformation, stressing that there were no legal violations by him or his team. The news was reported by 경향신문. Hong Jun-pyo is a prominent politician and member of the ruling party, known for his active role in South Korean politics.

