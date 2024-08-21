Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
meteo oroscopo newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Mercoledì 21 Agosto 2024
Aggiornato: 12:46
10 ultim'ora BREAKING NEWS

South Korea: Household Debt Increases Record High in Q2 2024

August 20, 2024_ Household debt in South Korea hit a record high in the second quarter of 2024, with mortgage loans increasing significantly....

South Korea: Household Debt Increases Record High in Q2 2024
21 agosto 2024 | 12.27
Redazione Adnkronos
LETTURA: 1 minuti

August 20, 2024_ Household debt in South Korea hit a record high in the second quarter of 2024, with mortgage loans increasing significantly. According to data released by the Bank of Korea, total household debt reached 1,896.2 trillion won, up 13.8 trillion from the previous quarter. Mortgage loans, which account for the majority of debt, increased by 16 trillion won, reaching a record high of 1,092.7 trillion won. This increase was fueled by rising demand for home financing, with real estate transactions nationwide increasing. The news was reported by 아주경제. Authorities are monitoring the situation and planning measures to manage household debt sustainably.

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
Household Debt Increases record high won high trillion won
Vedi anche
News to go
Naufragio Palermo, proseguono ricerche dispersi: ultime news
News to go
Transizione digitale, imprese a caccia di personale specializzato
News to go
Biden passa il testimone a Harris: "Sarà grande presidente"
News to go
Affonda barca a vela, un morto e 6 dispersi
News to go
Vacanze, con 10 miliardi cibo è prima voce spesa turistica
News to go
Gaza e negoziati, proposta ponte per tregua: ottimismo dei mediatori
News to go
Maltempo Italia, rischio grandinate e nubifragi al nord
News to go
Vaiolo delle scimmie, ultime news
News to go
Arriva in Italia il nuovo digitale terrestre
News to go
Gaza, governo Italia presenta progetto umanitario per ricostruzione
News to go
Banche dati, i controlli delle forze dell'ordine sulle aziende
News to go
Allarme mari e laghi italiani inquinati


SEGUICI SUI SOCIAL



threads whatsapp linkedin twitter youtube facebook instagram
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza