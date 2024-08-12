South Korea: Household loans increase significantly in July

Cerca nel sito
 
12 agosto 2024 | 12.42
Redazione Adnkronos
LETTURA: 1 minuti

August 12, 2024_ In July 2024, household lending by the South Korean financial sector increased by more than 5 trillion won, reaching a total increase of 5.3 trillion won. This marks an increase from 4.2 trillion won in the previous month, marking a recovery after a decline in March. Mortgage lending saw an increase of 5.4 trillion won, although the growth rate slowed from the previous month. Financial authorities warn that the increase in lending may continue due to rising demand in the real estate market and the summer season. The news was reported by 아주경제. In addition, a new lending regulation will come into effect from September 1, which includes increased requirements for access to financing.

