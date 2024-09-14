Cerca nel sito
 
Sabato 14 Settembre 2024
South Korea: Huge Apartment Supply After Chuseok in Seoul Region

September 13, 2024_ After the Chuseok holiday, South Korea's real estate market is gearing up for a significant supply of apartments, with over...

14 settembre 2024
Redazione Adnkronos
September 13, 2024_ After the Chuseok holiday, South Korea's real estate market is gearing up for a significant supply of apartments, with over 85,000 units scheduled for completion by the end of the year. In particular, Seoul's Gangnam, Seocho, and Songpa neighborhoods, known for their luxury apartments, are attracting buyers' attention. Among the new developments, 'Cheongdam Leel' and 'Jamsil Raemian I-Park' are considered the most sought-after, with potential significant returns for the winners of the allocation lottery. According to industry sources, the expectation of lower interest rates will continue to boost demand for new housing. The news was reported by 매일경제, a major South Korean economic publication. The current situation reflects the continued interest in high-quality residential areas in the South Korean capital.

