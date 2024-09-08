07 September 2024_ On September 7, 2024, over 30,000 people participated in the '907 Climate Justice March' in Seoul, exceeding the initial expectation of 20,000 participants. The march, which took place in the Gangnam district, was attended by citizens of all ages, who called for immediate action against climate change. Participants marched with signs made from recycled materials, expressing urgent messages about the climate crisis and the need for change. The source of this news is hani.co.kr. The brand highlighted concerns about the inefficiency of the government and large companies in responding to environmental challenges, with calls for more active and responsible policies.