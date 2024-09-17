Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
meteo oroscopo newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Martedì 17 Settembre 2024
Aggiornato: 13:01
10 ultim'ora BREAKING NEWS

South Korea: Hybrid Car Exports to See Record Growth in 2024

September 17, 2024_ South Korea's hybrid car exports hit an all-time high in the first eight months of 2024, up 32.5 percent from the same period...

South Korea: Hybrid Car Exports to See Record Growth in 2024
17 settembre 2024 | 12.27
Redazione Adnkronos
LETTURA: 1 minuti

September 17, 2024_ South Korea's hybrid car exports hit an all-time high in the first eight months of 2024, up 32.5 percent from the same period last year. South Korean automakers including Hyundai and Kia exported a total of 279,165 hybrid vehicles, surpassing the previous record of 313,071 units. While exports of electric and plug-in hybrid vehicles declined, hybrids stood out as the only category to see growth. This success is mainly attributed to SUV models such as the Hyundai Tucson and Kia Niro. This is reported by 매일경제. South Korean automakers continue to invest in the production of eco-friendly vehicles, seeking to meet the growing demand for sustainable mobility solutions.

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
This success Kia exported such as Kia Motors
Vedi anche
News to go
Meloni: "Illustrato a Starmer modello Albania, no timori per soluzioni nuove"
News to go
Open Arms, Procura chiede 6 anni per Salvini
News to go
Torna il rito delle conserve fai da te
News to go
Covid, 8,4 milioni di dosi per nuova campagna vaccini
News to go
Papa: "Harris o Trump? Entrambi sono contro la vita"
News to go
Maltempo sull'Italia, le previsioni meteo
News to go
Bce taglia tassi di 0,25 punti, le nuove misure della politica monetaria
News to go
Trump-Harris, il punto sul primo dibattito tv
News to go
Guerra a Gaza, nuovo raid su Khan Younis: le news
News to go
Ue, slitta la von der Leyen bis
News to go
Ue, Draghi presenta il suo Rapporto a Bruxelles
News to go
Maltempo, allerta arancione in 8 regioni: il punto


SEGUICI SUI SOCIAL



threads whatsapp linkedin twitter youtube facebook instagram
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza