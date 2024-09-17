South Korea: Hybrid Car Exports to See Record Growth in 2024

September 17, 2024_ South Korea's hybrid car exports hit an all-time high in the first eight months of 2024, up 32.5 percent from the same period last year. South Korean automakers including Hyundai and Kia exported a total of 279,165 hybrid vehicles, surpassing the previous record of 313,071 units. While exports of electric and plug-in hybrid vehicles declined, hybrids stood out as the only category to see growth. This success is mainly attributed to SUV models such as the Hyundai Tucson and Kia Niro. This is reported by 매일경제. South Korean automakers continue to invest in the production of eco-friendly vehicles, seeking to meet the growing demand for sustainable mobility solutions.