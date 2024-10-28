South Korea: Hyundai and Toyota presidents meet to discuss future of mobility

October 27, 2024_ Hyundai and Toyota presidents Jeong Eui-sun and Akio Toyoda met on October 27, 2024, during the Hyundai N×Toyota Gazoo Racing Festival in Yongin, South Korea. The two leaders announced their intention to work together to develop innovative mobility technologies, such as electrification and autonomous driving. The event featured Toyoda driving a racing car, while Jeong expressed his desire to meet the expectations of car enthusiasts in both countries. The news was reported by 아주경제. This meeting marks a significant step towards closer cooperation between two of the world's leading automakers, amid growing competition in the mobility sector.