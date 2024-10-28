Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
meteo oroscopo newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Lunedì 28 Ottobre 2024
Aggiornato: 12:56
10 ultim'ora BREAKING NEWS

South Korea: Hyundai and Toyota presidents meet to discuss future of mobility

October 27, 2024_ Hyundai and Toyota presidents Jeong Eui-sun and Akio Toyoda met on October 27, 2024, during the Hyundai N×Toyota Gazoo Racing...

South Korea: Hyundai and Toyota presidents meet to discuss future of mobility
28 ottobre 2024 | 12.17
Redazione Adnkronos
LETTURA: 1 minuti

October 27, 2024_ Hyundai and Toyota presidents Jeong Eui-sun and Akio Toyoda met on October 27, 2024, during the Hyundai N×Toyota Gazoo Racing Festival in Yongin, South Korea. The two leaders announced their intention to work together to develop innovative mobility technologies, such as electrification and autonomous driving. The event featured Toyoda driving a racing car, while Jeong expressed his desire to meet the expectations of car enthusiasts in both countries. The news was reported by 아주경제. This meeting marks a significant step towards closer cooperation between two of the world's leading automakers, amid growing competition in the mobility sector.

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
event featured Toyota presidents racing car Hyundai N×Toyota Gazoo Racing Festival in Yongin
Vedi anche
News to go
Migranti, Trump: "Lancerò il più ambizioso piano di espulsioni della storia"
News to go
Venezia, ticket prorogato al 2025: le novità
News to go
Maltempo, è ancora allerta al Nord: le regioni più colpite
News to go
Fmi: "Da inflazione a guerre, su prospettive pesa incertezza"
Turetta arriva in aula, sguardo basso al processo per l'omicidio di Giulia Cecchettin - Video
News to go
Nuova enciclica di Papa Francesco
News to go
In Italia i primi virus influenzali
News to go
Sciopero dei medici contro la manovra: la sanità si ferma il 20 novembre
News to go
Patente digitale al via, cosa c'è da sapere
News to go
Ungheria chiede revoca immunità Salis
News to go
Coldiretti: esportazione agroalimentare +8% nel 2024
News to go
Moldova, passa di margine referendum su adesione all'Ue


SEGUICI SUI SOCIAL



threads whatsapp linkedin twitter youtube facebook instagram
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza