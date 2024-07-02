Cerca nel sito
 
Martedì 02 Luglio 2024
12:43
South Korea: Hyundai department stores transform into Positano for the summer

July 2, 2024_ Hyundai department stores in South Korea have launched a unique initiative for the summer, transforming 16 of their stores into...

South Korea: Hyundai department stores transform into Positano for the summer
02 luglio 2024 | 12.38
Redazione Adnkronos
LETTURA: 1 minuti

July 2, 2024_ Hyundai department stores in South Korea have launched a unique initiative for the summer, transforming 16 of their stores into settings inspired by Positano, a famous Italian tourist destination. The event, which began on June 28, aims to counter the decline in visitors typical of the summer season by offering an immersive experience with Italian decorations, products and staff. Among the attractions are lemon installations, yellow and white striped umbrellas, and a summer market reminiscent of the narrow streets of Positano, with products from Italian brands such as Vespa and TVS. The news is reported by asiae.co.kr. The initiative also includes busking shows, Italian cooking and art classes, and thematic exhibitions, making the department store an unmissable summer destination.

