Venerdì 13 Settembre 2024
South Korea: Hyundai, General Motors sign strategic alliance for electric vehicles

13 settembre 2024 | 12.19
Redazione Adnkronos
September 12, 2024_ Hyundai Motor Co. and General Motors Co. signed a memorandum of understanding to jointly develop new vehicles and raw material sources for clean-energy vehicles. The alliance is Hyundai's first strategic agreement with a global automaker and is aimed at countering growing Chinese competition in the electric vehicle market. The two companies will cooperate in the production of passenger and commercial vehicles, sharing supply chains and developing electric and fuel-cell vehicle technologies, The Korea Herald reported. The union of the world's third- and fifth-largest automakers could significantly influence the global market, thanks to their respective expertise in commercial vehicles and hybrid technologies.

