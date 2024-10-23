Cerca nel sito
 
Mercoledì 23 Ottobre 2024
South Korea: Hyundai Motor debuts on Indian stock market with record IPO

October 22, 2024_ Hyundai Motor has made its debut on the Indian stock market, raising $33 billion (about 4.5 trillion won) through the IPO of its...

23 ottobre 2024 | 12.19
Redazione Adnkronos
October 22, 2024_ Hyundai Motor has made its debut on the Indian stock market, raising $33 billion (about 4.5 trillion won) through the IPO of its Indian subsidiary, Hyundai Motor India Limited (HMIL). This amount is the highest ever in the history of the Indian stock exchange and the largest IPO in Asia this year. The company aims to use the funds to overtake its main local competitor, Maruti Suzuki, and establish itself as a leader in the Indian automotive market. Hyundai Group Chairman Chung Eui-sun stressed the strategic importance of India, calling it "the future." The news was reported by 동아일보. Hyundai plans to expand its production capacity in India, aiming for a production system of one million vehicles, in response to growing demand in the country.

