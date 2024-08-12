Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
meteo oroscopo newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Lunedì 12 Agosto 2024
Aggiornato: 13:03
10 ultim'ora BREAKING NEWS

South Korea: Hyundai reveals battery makers for its EVs

August 12, 2024_ Hyundai has announced the battery manufacturers used in its 13 electric vehicle models on its website. Except for the Kona model,...

South Korea: Hyundai reveals battery makers for its EVs
12 agosto 2024 | 12.42
Redazione Adnkronos
LETTURA: 1 minuti

August 12, 2024_ Hyundai has announced the battery manufacturers used in its 13 electric vehicle models on its website. Except for the Kona model, which uses batteries from China’s CATL, all other vehicles are equipped with batteries produced by South Korean companies such as SK On and LG Energy Solution. Kia, another major South Korean automaker, plans to reveal the battery manufacturers for its electric vehicles by the end of the week. Transparency in choosing battery suppliers reflects the South Korean companies’ commitment to promoting the local industry and supporting the transition to greener vehicles. The news was reported by 매일경제, a major business news source in South Korea. SK On and LG Energy Solution are leaders in the battery industry, contributing significantly to the growth of the country’s electric vehicle market.

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
another major South Korean automaker news source major LG Energy Solution
Vedi anche
News to go
Parigi 2024, 40 medaglie come a Tokyo: ma gli ori sono di più
News to go
Morbillo, oltre 17mila casi in 12 mesi nell'Ue
News to go
Carburanti, dal 2014 sparito 1 distributore su 5
News to go
Ferragosto: aperti musei, parchi archeologici e luoghi della cultura statali
News to go
Onu approva un trattato contro la criminalità informatica
News to go
Siccità, Calabria chiede a governo stato emergenza nazionale
News to go
Consumi, tecnologia e telefonia al top: l'indagine
News to go
Esodo estivo, domani giornata da bollino nero per il traffico
Olimpiadi Parigi 2024, le news di oggi 8 agosto - Video
News to go
Auto green, nuova ondata di incentivi per immatricolazioni
News to go
Granchio blu, Enrico Caterino commissario straordinario per l'emergenza
News to go
Toti, processo immediato al via il 5 novembre


SEGUICI SUI SOCIAL



threads whatsapp linkedin twitter youtube facebook instagram
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza