South Korea: Hyundai reveals battery makers for its EVs

August 12, 2024_ Hyundai has announced the battery manufacturers used in its 13 electric vehicle models on its website. Except for the Kona model, which uses batteries from China’s CATL, all other vehicles are equipped with batteries produced by South Korean companies such as SK On and LG Energy Solution. Kia, another major South Korean automaker, plans to reveal the battery manufacturers for its electric vehicles by the end of the week. Transparency in choosing battery suppliers reflects the South Korean companies’ commitment to promoting the local industry and supporting the transition to greener vehicles. The news was reported by 매일경제, a major business news source in South Korea. SK On and LG Energy Solution are leaders in the battery industry, contributing significantly to the growth of the country’s electric vehicle market.